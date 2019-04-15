Full list of Tax Day freebies and deals

Posted 7:12 am, April 15, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Here are some Tax Day deals to help you spend some of that sweet, sweet refund coming your way! And if you're not getting a refund this year, well then here are some ways to save and even a few freebies! Either way, check out these deals.

Applebee's - Dollaritas! Applebee's is offering $1 strawberry margaritas through April 30.

Cici’s Pizza – Cici’s Pizza is offering the all-you-can-eat buffet for $4.15 with the purchase of a large drink and coupon. Click here for the coupon

Dunkin - DD Perks  loyalty members can score a medium hot or iced coffee for $1 Monday.

Firehouse Subs – Firehouse Subs is inviting guests to stop by to receive a free medium sub when they purchase a full price medium or large sub, chips and a drink (valid Monday, April 15 through Wednesday, April 17, 2019). Please click here for a link to the offer.

Free Hydromassage - Available through April 20, at Planet Fitness gyms (There are several locations in the KC metro and you don't have to be a gym member get the massage). Call or visit the website to sign up. You can visit Hydromassage.com/taxday to find the nearest location to you.

Great American Cookie Company – The Great American Cookie Company continues its annual Tax Day tradition by offering a free chocolate chip cookie to customers who stop by participating stores on April 15. Limit one per customer, while supplies last.

Hardee's - Customers who say "made from scratch" can score a free sausage biscuit from 7 to 10 a.m.

Hooters - Through Monday, kids 12 and younger get a free kids meal with an adult purchase of $15 or more at participating locations.

McDonalds - All day Monday they're offering buy one Big Mac, get one for 50 cents if you use the coupon in the mobile app.

Noodles & Co. - $4 off your $10-order for all Noodles REWARDS members.

Office Depot - Up to 5 lb. of free shredding with coupon. Offer available through April 27.

PF Changs – PF Changs is offering $10 off your online order of $50 or more with the code TENOFF. The deal is valid through Sunday, April 21.

Pizza Hut - Any large two-topping pizza for $5.99 if you order online and carry out.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop - Just mention that it's Tax Day and you can get a buy-one-get-one free entrée.

Red Robin - Red Robin Royalty members are eligible for daily deals with a $10 or more purchase. The deals run through Sunday, April 21.

Schlotsky’s – Schlotzsky’s is offering a free small original sandwich with the purchase of chips and a medium drink.

Slim Chickens - $5.99 Chick's Meal

Smoothie King - $2 off any 20-ounce smoothie Monday through Thursday with the app.

All offers available at participating locations.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.