Kansas City police searching for runaway 12-year-old girl

Layla Monk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a runaway 12-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen for over two days.

Lalya Monk was last seen at about 5 a.m. Saturday leaving the area of Vivion and North Antioch in her mother’s gray 2003 Nissan Pathfinder. She is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds. A clothing description was not provided.

Police said Layla’s family is concerned for her well-being. If located, please call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136.

