KCPD needs help finding driver who hit man near Anderson and Smart then drove away

Posted 11:27 am, April 15, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 37-year-old man is fighting for his life after a vehicle hit him Sunday night.

Kansas City, Missouri police said the incident happened around 8:22 p.m. near the intersection of Anderson and Smart.

According to police, the man was either standing or crossing the street near the east curb when a vehicle heading north hit him.

Police said after hitting the man, the driver never stopped.

Authorities are looking for a vehicle with damage to its front end. The vehicle may also have a broken right headlight. Police did not specify what type of vehicle they’re looking for or what the driver looked like.

If anyone has any information on this hit-and-run, they are asked to call the TIPS hotline 474-TIPS OR non-emergency 234-5111.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.