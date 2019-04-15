× KCPD needs help finding driver who hit man near Anderson and Smart then drove away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 37-year-old man is fighting for his life after a vehicle hit him Sunday night.

Kansas City, Missouri police said the incident happened around 8:22 p.m. near the intersection of Anderson and Smart.

According to police, the man was either standing or crossing the street near the east curb when a vehicle heading north hit him.

Police said after hitting the man, the driver never stopped.

Authorities are looking for a vehicle with damage to its front end. The vehicle may also have a broken right headlight. Police did not specify what type of vehicle they’re looking for or what the driver looked like.

If anyone has any information on this hit-and-run, they are asked to call the TIPS hotline 474-TIPS OR non-emergency 234-5111.