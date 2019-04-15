Pedestrian dies from injuries in Saturday hit and run in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A man struck by a driver in a hit and run Saturday afternoon has died.

Grandview police said Erick McDonough died Monday morning from injuries sustained in the incident.

Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle that hit McDonough and left the scene.

The incident was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 2nd Street and 3rd Street.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle but said it should have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).