These quick and easy granola cups from Cindy Newland of Intentionally Eat make the perfect grab and go breakfast or bite-sized snack. You can customize these healthy oatmeal cups to include your favorite add ins and to be gluten-free. Only 8 ingredients and so simple to make!
Ingredients:
- 1 3/4 cup old-fashioned oats gluten-free if desired
- 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut
- 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup slivered almonds
- 2 Tbsp chia seeds
- 1 Tbsp vanilla
- 2 tsp ground cinnamon
Instructions:
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
-
In a bowl, mix ingredients together. Mixture will be slightly loose, but should stick together. If not, try adding more maple syrup or applesauce, or refrigerate for 20 minutes.
-
Spoon oat mixture into greased muffin tin. Press firmly and create a well in the center for filling.
-
Bake for 12-15 minutes, until golden brown. Allow to cool before attempting to remove the granola cups. Fill and enjoy!
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.