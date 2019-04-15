Please enable Javascript to watch this video These quick and easy granola cups from Cindy Newland of Intentionally Eat make the perfect grab and go breakfast or bite-sized snack. You can customize these healthy oatmeal cups to include your favorite add ins and to be gluten-free. Only 8 ingredients and so simple to make! Ingredients: 1 3/4 cup old-fashioned oats gluten-free if desired

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup slivered almonds

2 Tbsp chia seeds

1 Tbsp vanilla

2 tsp ground cinnamon

Instructions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a bowl, mix ingredients together. Mixture will be slightly loose, but should stick together. If not, try adding more maple syrup or applesauce, or refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Spoon oat mixture into greased muffin tin. Press firmly and create a well in the center for filling.

Bake for 12-15 minutes, until golden brown. Allow to cool before attempting to remove the granola cups. Fill and enjoy!

