Second man charged in 2008 KCK home invasion murder 11 years later

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Another man is now facing charges in an 11-year-old cold case out of KCK, prosecutors say.

Corey Mason, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jeff Rogers, who was killed April 9, 2008.

Mason is the second man to recently be charged in Rogers’ death. On Friday, prosecutors said 35-year-old Daniel Kidwell was charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Rogers was gunned down in his own home at 84th and Tauromee 11 years ago. Police said four men broke in. They beat, stabbed and shot the 25-year-old.

He man was able to keep himself alert long enough to call police and give a description of the suspects but died minutes later.

For over a decade his family has begged for someone to come forward with answers. Some tips came into police early on, but they didn’t lead anywhere solid. And then the calls stopped coming.

But now it appears there has been a break in the case with two people charged in less than a week.

Court documents detailing the allegations against Mason and Kidwell haven’t been released yet, and neither of their first court dates have been set yet.

FOX4 will continue to follow up on this case as more details are available.