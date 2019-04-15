Smithville cheerleaders shine at competition, bringing home a state title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- A state championship is a lot to cheer about. This FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week brings school spirit -- and a tough-to-find state title for its school.

Count them frontwards or backwards, the digit that matters most at Smithville High School is "One."

The Warriors cheerleaders are still celebrating their first state championship -- having won the Missouri Class-Three title -- in rare form. They're the only team to win in the full performance and timeout divisions.

"When I was a freshman, our team was rock bottom. To see it grow and win state my senior year was the best thing that could have happened," cheerleader Elyse Newland said.

These Warriors have overcome adversity along the way -- and it's helped them rise past their fifth place finish from two years ago.

"We practice every day. We practice throughout the summer, and even when we're not at practice, they're in their home gym working on their tumbling skills and becoming better athletes," coach Tiffany Cox said.

Why all the excitement? The Warriors cheer team won only the school's fifth state championship ever -- in any sport. Also, when you're at a school of fewer than 900 students, championships mean a little more.