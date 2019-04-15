Teen convicted on all counts in crash that killed his four friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that a teen has been convicted on all charges he was facing in connection with crash that happened in Kansas City, Kansas in July. Four of his friends died in that crash.

Nicholas Cook, who already has a juvenile record, was driving a stolen truck when he lost control and crashed. Two passengers died on impact and two died later at the hospital. Cook was the only survivor.

On Monday, he was convicted of four counts of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatality.

According to court documents, Cook was driving a stolen pick-up truck, speeding down 63rd Street when he lost control and wrecked into a wooded area.

A woman who lives nearby heard the crash, jumped in her SUV and raced to the scene.

The good Samaritan, who asked not to be identified, previously told FOX4 Cook was bloodied and passed out in the driver's seat but woke up and climbed out of the wreckage.

“When he grabbed my arm, I didn't feel fear at that time either,” she said. “I mean looking into his eyes he was scared, he was terrified."

Cook jumped into the woman’s SUV and took off, leaving her and his friends behind.