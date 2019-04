Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- First responders took two people to the hospital Monday morning following a crash in the southbound lanes of I-35 in Olathe.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. just past old 56 Highway.

The crash did involve a school bus and possibly a semitrailer. Officials did not say whether there were any students on the bus.

As of 8:20 a.m., southbound I-35 was backed up beyond Santa Fe.

