2 killed in crash near K-5 and Marxen Road on Leavenworth-Wyandotte County line

Posted 4:57 pm, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, April 16, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people have died following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the Leavenworth/Wyandotte County line.

The crash, involving a pickup truck, was reported around 1:15 p.m. near K-5 and Marxen Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. This is about 3 miles west of Lakeside Speedway.

KHP said a third person in the vehicle survived the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The name of the two people killed will be released after family has been notified.

KHP is investigating the crash.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.