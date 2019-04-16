2 killed in crash near K-5 and Marxen Road on Leavenworth-Wyandotte County line

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people have died following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the Leavenworth/Wyandotte County line.

The crash, involving a pickup truck, was reported around 1:15 p.m. near K-5 and Marxen Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. This is about 3 miles west of Lakeside Speedway.

KHP said a third person in the vehicle survived the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The name of the two people killed will be released after family has been notified.

KHP is investigating the crash.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.