22-year-old man sentenced to life in deadly shooting near Washburn University

Posted 11:20 am, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, April 16, 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison in a deadly shooting near Washburn University in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Zachary Buck-Schrag likely won’t be eligible for parole until he is at least 71 under the sentence imposed Monday. He was convicted in February of first-degree murder and several other counts in the January 2018 killing of 37-year-old Travis Larsen. The shooting briefly prompted the university to issue an alert asking students to shelter in place.

Buck-Schrag argued the shooting was self-defense. He contended that Larsen and another man threatened him and a friend by flashing an ammunition clip and making unfriendly remarks. Larsen was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head in a vehicle that had left the roadway.

