Clydesdale horses will visit Kansas Capitol Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. — Clydesdale horses used for beer promotions will soon trot in front of the Kansas Capitol to celebrate the state’s new law that allows grocers and convenience stores to sell brews with up to 6% alcohol by volume.

The equine event is intended to bring to mind a 1933 ceremony in which beer was presented to President Franklin D. Roosevelt to mark the repeal of Prohibition.

Anheuser-Busch’s team of Budweiser Clydesdales will deliver a plaque to Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. Thursday in celebration of the state law that went into effect April 1 . It brings to an end a Prohibition-era rule restricting certain stores to only stock beer with up to 3.2% alcohol content.

The St. Louis-based company operates 22 breweries across the country.

