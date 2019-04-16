How to make meatballs like Hereford House does

Posted 9:42 am, April 16, 2019, by

Hereford House Meatballs

Yields approximately 25 meatballs

Ingredients:

2.5 pounds of Ground Beef
½ Tablespoon of Minced Garlic
1 ½ Tablespoon of Chopped Parsley
1/8 Teaspoon of Salt
¼ Teaspoon of Black Pepper
2 Tablespoons of Grated Parmesan Cheese
2 Tablespoons of Egg Yolks (approximately 2 yolks from large eggs)
½ Cup of Italian Bread Crumbs

Directions:

1) Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
2) Line a sheet tray with parchment
3) Add all ingredients together in a large bowl
4) Mix well until combined
5) Form the meatballs approximately 3oz. each (about the size of a ping-pong ball)
6) Place meatballs on parchment lined sheet tray
7) Place tray with meatballs in oven
8) Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes
9) Remove from oven & enjoy

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.