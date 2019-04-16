How to make meatballs like Hereford House does

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hereford House Meatballs

Yields approximately 25 meatballs

Ingredients:

2.5 pounds of Ground Beef

½ Tablespoon of Minced Garlic

1 ½ Tablespoon of Chopped Parsley

1/8 Teaspoon of Salt

¼ Teaspoon of Black Pepper

2 Tablespoons of Grated Parmesan Cheese

2 Tablespoons of Egg Yolks (approximately 2 yolks from large eggs)

½ Cup of Italian Bread Crumbs

Directions:

1) Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

2) Line a sheet tray with parchment

3) Add all ingredients together in a large bowl

4) Mix well until combined

5) Form the meatballs approximately 3oz. each (about the size of a ping-pong ball)

6) Place meatballs on parchment lined sheet tray

7) Place tray with meatballs in oven

8) Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes

9) Remove from oven & enjoy

