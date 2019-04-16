How to make meatballs like Hereford House does

Hereford House Meatballs
Yields approximately 25 meatballs
Ingredients:
2.5 pounds of Ground Beef
½ Tablespoon of Minced Garlic
1 ½ Tablespoon of Chopped Parsley
1/8 Teaspoon of Salt
¼ Teaspoon of Black Pepper
2 Tablespoons of Grated Parmesan Cheese
2 Tablespoons of Egg Yolks (approximately 2 yolks from large eggs)
½ Cup of Italian Bread Crumbs
Directions:
1) Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
2) Line a sheet tray with parchment
3) Add all ingredients together in a large bowl
4) Mix well until combined
5) Form the meatballs approximately 3oz. each (about the size of a ping-pong ball)
6) Place meatballs on parchment lined sheet tray
7) Place tray with meatballs in oven
8) Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes
9) Remove from oven & enjoy
