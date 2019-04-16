Missouri launching 420 drugged-driving enforcement this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri is launching their first “420 drugged-driving enforcement campaign” this weekend to crack down on people driving while under the influence of drugs such as marijuana.

April 20, referred to as 420 by many, has spread as a day to celebrate and smoke marijuana across the country. The Missouri Department of Transportation said while marijuana is now legalized for recreational and medicinal use in many states, it is still illegal in all states to drive under the influence of it.

MoDOT said law enforcement will be out in full force April 19-20 to crack down on drugged driving offenders.

“Driving drug-impaired or riding with someone who is drug-impaired is not worth the risk,” Jon Nelson said, MoDOT assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer. “Not only do you risk killing yourself or someone else, but the trauma and financial costs of a crash or an arrest for driving while substance-impaired can be significant. The consequences are serious and real.”

MoDOT said that according to preliminary data from 2018, 78 people were killed and 142 more were seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes that involved at least one drug-impaired driver.

Nelson said they encourage all drivers to take responsibility and make smart choices so that everyone gets home safe.

“Drive sober, buckle up and phone down.” Besides driving completely sober from alcohol and drugs, motorists are also advised to put their cell phones down while driving and always buckle up – everyone, every trip, every time,” Nelson said.