Night to Remember prom back on thanks to KC community and Independence teen

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Hannah White and her friends will get to hit the dance floor this fall at the Night to Remember KC prom.

It was canceled earlier this month due to a lack of donations. But the annual prom for teens with special needs is back on thanks to the local community who stepped up and mended a high school senior's broken heart.

White, the girl who helped make it happen, was head over heels when she heard the news. See her sweet reaction in the video player above.

After FOX4's story about the prom's cancellation aired, Kip Nelson said they received $3,000 in donations and a number of offers for music, karaoke and catering services.

"Thank you to the Kansas City area for your support of this event in every way," Nelson said. " We also want to say a big thank you to you at FOX4 for supporting this event and really allowing this to happen."

The annual prom will be held Oct. 6 at the John Knox Village Pavilion in Lee's Summit. Guests are invited to get their hair, nails and makeup done at Legacy Christian Church before walking the red carpet.

"It's the best present I could ever get cause of my senior year," White said.

The event, originally scheduled for April 28, was called off due to lack of funding. Night to Remember KC spokesman Damon Clawson said the board accepted the president's resignation because this year the planning just wasn't there.

"He works with the Red Cross, and there's been several disasters recently that has taken his time away from what we needed for Night to Remember KC," Clawson said.

"Our motto is 'a place where fun knows no disability,'" Nelson said. "So we want to make this a night for them to truly remember."

White will, of course, be in attendance. Only this time as 2019's ambassador of Night to Remember KC.

Her mom and sister Leah couldn't be more proud.

"To know that they have this in them to be there and support each other and also think of others while doing it," Grace Daige said.

If you signed up to attend the original event, you will need to re-register. Nelson said they're still looking for volunteers, too. Check out their website here.