Reese’s is freezing their eggs with plans to send them to people this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Reese's is giving you a chance to enjoy those peanut butter eggs long after they disappear from store shelves.

Beginning Tuesday at 2 p.m., fans can sign up on social media to enter the candy contest.

According to a news release from Hershey, Reese's will post a link on their social media channels right at 2 p.m. for fans to claim their Reese's eggs.

“We know our fans dread the end of Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs season,” Easter manager Jan Grinstead said. “So, we wanted to surprise them with a chance to get their hands on our iconic Eggs long after Easter.”

The first 500 people to sign up will win a batch of 36 Reese's eggs. The company will deliver the batch of eggs to their door sometime over the summer.

If you don't like the sound of those odds, you can still take a trip to the chocolate aisle.

Stock up on your favorite seasonal treat before it's too late.

The contest runs through 2 a.m. Friday, April 19 or until 500 people sign up.