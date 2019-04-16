Sesame Street is going on a road trip, and they’ll be stopping in KC in July
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sesame Street is taking its workshop on the road to celebrate 50 years, and one of those stops includes Kansas City.
On Saturday, July 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind the show, will host a a free family festival and stage show at Frank A. Theis Park.
“We are honored to welcome Sesame Street to Kansas City this summer,” Mayor Sly James said in a news release. “This will be a great opportunity for families to have fun together while celebrating the significant and lasting work of Sesame Workshop and its dedication to teaching children here in Kansas City and across the world.”
The festival will feature a stage show, a giant maze, a treasure dig, snack station and more, according to the website.
If you’ll be traveling this summer, the workshop will make stops in nine other cities.
- New York, NY: Saturday, June 1st
- Washington, DC: Saturday, June 8th
- Pittsburgh, PA: Saturday, June 15th
- Detroit, MI: Saturday, June 22nd
- Chicago, IL: Saturday, June 29th
- Dallas, TX: Saturday, July 6th
- Denver, CO: Saturday, July 20th
- Seattle, WA: Saturday, July 27th
- Los Angeles, CA: Saturday, August 3rd