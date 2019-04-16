× Sesame Street is going on a road trip, and they’ll be stopping in KC in July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sesame Street is taking its workshop on the road to celebrate 50 years, and one of those stops includes Kansas City.

On Saturday, July 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind the show, will host a a free family festival and stage show at Frank A. Theis Park.

“We are honored to welcome Sesame Street to Kansas City this summer,” Mayor Sly James said in a news release. “This will be a great opportunity for families to have fun together while celebrating the significant and lasting work of Sesame Workshop and its dedication to teaching children here in Kansas City and across the world.”

The festival will feature a stage show, a giant maze, a treasure dig, snack station and more, according to the website.

If you’ll be traveling this summer, the workshop will make stops in nine other cities.

New York, NY: Saturday, June 1 st

Saturday, June 1 Washington, DC: Saturday, June 8 th

Saturday, June 8 Pittsburgh, PA: Saturday, June 15 th

Saturday, June 15 Detroit, MI: Saturday, June 22 nd

Saturday, June 22 Chicago, IL: Saturday, June 29 th

Saturday, June 29 Dallas, TX: Saturday, July 6 th

Saturday, July 6 Denver, CO: Saturday, July 20 th

Saturday, July 20 Seattle, WA: Saturday, July 27 th

Saturday, July 27 Los Angeles, CA: Saturday, August 3rd