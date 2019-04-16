× Single-game tickets for the 2019 Chiefs season go on sale Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Set your alarms, Kansas City!

Single-games tickets for all 2019 home Chiefs games season go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Season ticket holders have access to a special presale that starts at 8 a.m.

Also beginning at 8 a.m., Jackson County, Missouri, tax payer will have access to a special ticket allotment. Tax payers who want to purchase from this special allotment, must go in person to the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office. They must also have one form of identification that includes a photo of the purchaser and a personal 2018 Jackson County, Missouri, property tax receipt.

Once tickets go on sale, you can also purchase parking passes. Parking is $300 if purchasing the full season in advance, or $40 per game when purchased in advance.

The NFL will announce the entire 2019 schedule Wednesday evening.