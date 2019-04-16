Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing sexual crime

Posted 1:47 pm, April 16, 2019

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Mastel

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Authorities arrested and charged a Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday.

Michael Mastel, 52, is behind bars at the Wyandotte Detention Center where he faces a $250,000 bond.

He is charged with rape, according to jail records. A FOX4 source said there may be additional allegations.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. where we will learn more. FOX4 will live stream that news conference when it happens.

