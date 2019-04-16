Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy charged with rape of a child, other sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy is now facing charges for allegedly raping a child, officials say.

Mike Mastel has been charged with one count of rape, one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The 52-year-old is now behind bars at the Wyandotte Detention Center where he faces a $250,000 bond.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said there is just one victim involved in all five charges, and that child was less than 14 years old.

Dupree said Mastel knew and interacted with the child. He said the deputy did not know the child through his work with the sheriff’s office, and none of the allegations have anything to do with the agency.

The allegations stem from 2011 to June 2018, according to court documents. The victim spoke up and ultimately reached out to sheriff’s office in October 2018.

When the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office learned of the allegations, they turned the case over to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department for transparency.

Court documents further detailing the allegations against Mastel have not been made available at this time.

Sheriff Donald Ash said Mastel has worked at the sheriff’s office since 2008 but became a deputy in 2010. Ash said Mastel is still employed with the agency but has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the case.

Ash said he was “disappointed and angry” to hear of the allegations against one of his deputies.

During a press conference Tuesday announcing the charges against Mastel, Dupree urged parents to take their children seriously in regard to allegations of abuse.

“Please believe your children as this office will always believe our children,” he said. “Not only will we believe them but we will stand with them. As many as 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually abused before the age of 18.”

Dupree also noted that more than 90% of reported abuse happens at the hands of someone the victim knows.

The Fraternal Order of Police Wyandotte County Lodge 40’s president released the following statement in response to the deputy’s arrest:

“We just learned of the charges leveled against a member of our department. We believe in due process and will cooperate with the investigation in any way possible while protecting the constitutional rights of our member. Due process is the foundation of law enforcement and we owe that to our members. Should the facts of this case show cause in the charges, we will respond accordingly. The most vulnerable members of our society deserve the most protection and we do not will not condone offenses against children. For the time being, we defer to the outside investigators and will have further comment as the case progresses.”