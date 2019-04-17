18-year-old charged in connection with killing near 53rd and Swope Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection with the killing last month near 53rd Street and Swope Parkway.

Bryant A. Brown faces charges of second degree murder and armed criminal action for the deadly shooting of 29-year-old Deron Ross on March 14.

According to court documents, just after midnight on March 14, Kansas City, Missouri police responded to the area on shots fired. When they arrived on the scene they located Ross lying face down in Swope Parkway. Police said he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A witness told police he was driving his vehicle in the area of 53rd Street and Swope Parkway when the vehicle broke down. His twin brother, Ross, was a passenger in the vehicle. According to the witness, they got out to fix the vehicle when the suspect approached them on foot and told them they were being too loud. The suspect then reportedly became aggressive. A verbal argument then began between Ross and the suspect. Ross’ brother tried to break up the argument when the suspect hit him in the mouth with what he believes was a gun. He then heard five gunshots and saw Ross lying on the ground. He then ran after the suspect but came back to check on his brother.

Police used video surveillance from a nearby store to locate the suspect, who told police he left Kansas City because he was scared police would think he had something to do with the killing.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond for Brown.