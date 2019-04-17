Adult and child injured after car crashes into Summit Pointe Elementary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One adult and one child were injured after a vehicle crashed into a metro elementary school.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at Summit Pointe Elementary in the Lee’s Summit School District as parents were dropping off students at the school.

According to the school district, the driver of the car hit the back of the building. A second grade student and the parent in the car were injured. They were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

School officials said no other injuries were reported and there was no damage to the school.

The school district sent out a letter to parents late Wednesday morning, to explain the incident and said emergency management teams were quick on the scene and people on the scene took immediate action to help and support.

The school district said they will be monitoring the well-being of the affected students and family and will be monitoring the well-being of their students and staff at Summit Pointe.

“We are grateful for amazing people who help take care of our students and families each day – we will together support our school family not only today but always.”