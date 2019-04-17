FBI seeking woman infatuated with Columbine, armed and dangerous, connected to school threats

DENVER — The FBI’s Denver office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a woman who allegedly made threats against schools in the Denver metro area Tuesday.

According to law enforcement sources, Sol Pais is infatuated with the Columbine massacre and has tried to buy guns in the metro area.

The sheriff’s office said it is working with the FBI to find Pais. The woman traveled to Colorado Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pais is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

The sheriff’s office did not say from where Pais traveled.

Authorities described Pais as a white female who is 18 years old. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots.

Pais was last spotted in the foothills of Jefferson County, Colorado.

Anyone who sees Pais or knows where she might be is asked to contact the FBI tipline: 303-630-6227. The sheriff’s office urged the public not to approach Pais.

About 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Education recommended all Denver-area schools conduct a lockout and controlled release of students.

Due to a credible threat to schools by an individual identified by the FBI, the Department of Public Safety recommends all schools in the Denver metro area conduct a lockout and controlled release immediately. More info to come. #edcolo — CO Dept of Education (@codepted) April 16, 2019