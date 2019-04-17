Bystander climbs through window, stops thief from stealing KC man’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A bystander helped save a man's car from a parking lot thief, but it wasn't that easy to get the car back.

Kansas City police said officers responded to a disturbance around 4:30 p.m. Sunday involving a stolen car. According to investigators, someone stole a car from the Metro by T-Mobile near 34th and Troost Avenue.

According to police, Mikey Hill, the car's owner, grabbed onto the car as the thief drove away. Hill fell off the car, but a bystander grabbed on and didn't let go.

That bystander, who police identified only as Tony, crawled through the back-left passenger window as the driver took off down Troost Avenue. Tony was able to ward off the thief, who Hill said ran away down Armour Boulevard.

"I just thought it was like the end of it," Hill said.

Tony brought the car back to its owner a few minutes later.

Hill works at that Metro by T-Mobile near 34th and Troost. On Sunday afternoon, he went outside to take a break and sat in his running car. A man standing out of the store started talking to him.

"He was trying to be cordial," Hill said, "asking me about my car, saying he was a mechanic."

Hill dismissed him and then got out of his car to get a cigarette from a friend. He turned around and saw the man who'd tried to make conversation.

"As I`m looking back, he was looking at me, and he just took off into the car," Hill said.

Security video shows the thief get into the car. See the footage in the video player above.

"At the moment, I was trying to fight him off. I couldn't and he was yanking the car left and right trying to get us off," Hill said. "I fell off because I was holding on from the inside. My arm slipped, and that's when he kind of ran over my foot."

Hill, still wearing his hospital bracelet, said he has two fractured toes.

He recognizes the bystander, Tony, who helped him from around the neighborhood, but doesn't know him. He wants to give him a him a huge thank you.

"It would have been worse," Hill said. "This whole situation could have been completely different. I'm just blessed everything is minor."

Hill said he learned not to leave his car running, even if he's only a few feet away.

KCPD said they haven't made any arrests as of yet.