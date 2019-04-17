× Cadet suffers minor injuries after accidental shooting at KC police academy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cadet is expected to be OK after accidentally shooting herself in the leg at the Kansas City police academy.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the academy in the 6800 block of NE Pleasant Valley Road.

The cadet’s leg was grazed by a bullet while she was training at the shooting range. She suffered minor injuries.

The cadet is expected to return to training Thursday.