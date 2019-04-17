× Improvements may be coming for the Missouri Amber Alert System

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — Legislators in Missouri hope to pass a bill that would make improvements to the current Amber Alert system. A House committee heard the bill, known as Hailey’s Law on Monday. The Senate has already passed the bill.

Hailey’s Law would mesh the Amber Alert system into the state’s current uniform law enforcement system to speed up the process of issuing an alert. It would also mandate the Amber Alert Oversight committee to meet each year.

Hailey’s Law is named after Hailey Owens, a 10-year-old girl who was abducted while she was walking to her Springfield home on February 18, 2014. Craig Wood was accused and found guilty of abducting, raping and killing Hailey.

Senator Eric Burlison, (R – District 20), sponsored the bill.

“The system failed a young girl that day. And this is the result of trying to attempt to find out what failed in that system and how to address it.” Burlison said.

Marcus Owens, the father of Hailey, testified in support of the bill alongside Jim Wood, the father of Craig Wood.

Information from the Missouri School of Journalism contributed to this report.