Judge finds Kansas City woman guilty in 2018 murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge found a Kansas city woman guilty in a 2018 murder case where the victim’s body was found in her basement.

Michelle Dunkin, 46, was found guilty of 2nd degree murder, armed criminal action, and being a felon in possession of a weapon in the death of Michael Fisher.

According to court documents, on March 13, 2018, police were contacted by a witness who said that they had received a phone call from Dunkin asking for help disposing of the victim’s body.

When officers responded to Dunkin’s house in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue, they found the body of Michael Fisher on the basement floor.

When questioned by police, Dunkin said she had been in an argument about stolen property involving the victim and another woman when she fired shots.

After the murder, Dunkin left the scene and had a conversation with another female suspect about getting rid of the victim’s body by dismembering it.

Dunkin has a prior felony drug conviction in Platte County.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 13.