Kansas City Chiefs release their 2019 schedule featuring five primetime games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have released their 2019 schedule, including five primetime games for the team’s 60th season.

The season will kick off with back-to-back road games before the Chiefs heads back to KC to take on the Ravens for their home opener.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the gang will have multiple chances to impress a national audience with a Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 17, a Monday Night Football game on Nov. 10 and three Sunday night games.

That Monday night game be an international one. Once again, the Chiefs plan to travel to Mexico City.

This time they’ll take on the Los Angeles Chargers. It will count as an away game for the Chiefs. It’s the only NFL game that will be played in Mexico this season; the other international games will be played in London.

Single-games tickets for all 2019 home Chiefs games season go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Season ticket holders have access to a special presale that starts at 8 a.m. Also beginning at 8 a.m., Jackson County, Missouri, tax payer will have access to a special ticket allotment. See more details about ticket sales here.

See the full schedule below. Those games marked with an * are subject to flexible scheduling.

2019 Regular Season Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 8 at noon — at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3: 05 p.m. — at Oakland Raiders

Sunday, Sept. 22 at noon — Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Sept. 29 at noon — at Detroit Lions (on FOX4)

*Sunday, Oct. 6 at 7:20 p.m. — Indianapolis Colts

*Sunday, Oct. 13 at noon — Houston Texans

Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:20 p.m. — at Denver Broncos (on FOX4)

*Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7:20 p.m. — Green Bay Packers

*Sunday, Nov. 3 at noon — Minnesota Vikings (on FOX4)

*Sunday, Nov. 10 at noon — Tennessee Titans

Monday, Nov. 10 at 7:15 p.m. — at Los Angeles Chargers (in Mexico City)

Sunday, Nov. 24 — Bye Week

*Sunday, Dec. 1 at noon — Oakland Raiders

*Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3:25 p.m. at New England Patriots

*Sunday, Dec. 15 at noon — Denver Broncos

*Sunday, Dec. 22 at 7:20 p.m. — at Chicago Bears

*Sunday Dec. 29 at noon — Los Angeles Chargers