KC community furnishes home, raises over $13K for family who had U-Haul stolen

KANSAS CITY, MO. – A family who moved to Kansas City only to have all their belongings stolen in less than 24 hours wants to thank the community for its generosity.

Paul and Sabrina Holmes spent Wednesday afternoon with their two boys watching television in the living room of their new home in south KC.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Paul said.

The family of four moved to KC from southeast Missouri on April 4. Their U-Haul was stolen not even 24 hours later as it sat in the parking lot of the Days Inn on Hillcrest.

“I believe that some things are going to come back to us,” Sabrina said.

The young couple was devastated at the time, but they quickly learn how generous the community can be following FOX4's report.

“This city has given not trash. They’ve given their best, and I didn’t expect anything,” Sabrina said.

When the couple’s home closed on Friday, they said people dropped by with truckloads of furniture, clothes, dishes and other home necessities. Someone even donated new bikes for their boys.

“It was kind of relentless,” Paul said. “There were so many things, back to back to back. [We] just felt so loved.”

“This morning, my youngest son was in his room with his brother talking about, ‘Wow we have a mansion now,’ and it’s not obviously the size of our house. It’s small. But what he was talking about was the stuff in it,” Sabrina added.

A GoFundMe page, setup by the couple’s realtor, has generated more than $13,000. The couple called the response from the community “overwhelming” and unexpected.

“There is [so much] compassion here and community here,” Sabrina said.

They believe KC is where they’re supposed to be. Although they never thought their new life would start out the way it did, the Holmes family said they’re grateful to the people and connections they’ve made in such a short time.

“You’ve been the hand and feet of God to us,” Sabrina said about the community. “Thank you!”

KCPD detectives continue to investigate the case and are asking for the public’s help to find the missing U-Haul. If you know something or see something, call Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS.

