Life-threatening injuries reported after shooting near James and Central in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One woman is reported to have life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas Wednesday evening.

According to dispatch, the shooting was reported just before 6:30 near James and Central.

Police said the female victim was later located at 12th and Genessee. No suspect information has been released at this time.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said officers are at Truman Medical Center investigating the incident.

Anyone with with information on the incident can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Officers at Truman Medical Center working a shooting that occurred at James & Cenreal, female victim, injury is reported as life threatening. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 18, 2019