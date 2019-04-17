Stay Weather Aware Wednesday

Life-threatening injuries reported after shooting near James and Central in KCK

Posted 7:17 pm, April 17, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One woman is reported to have life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas Wednesday evening.

According to dispatch, the shooting was reported just before 6:30 near James and Central.

Police said the female victim was later located at 12th and Genessee. No suspect information has been released at this time.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said officers are at Truman Medical Center investigating the incident.

Anyone with with information on the incident can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.