Macaroni and cheese from Michael Forbes Grill and a Pig & Finch favorite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Macaroni and cheese from Michael Forbes Grill

Ingredients:

1lb 4oz Velveeta Cheese

6oz Swiss

4oz Pepperjack

1 1/2 cup milk

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp granulated garlic

Cooked and diced ham, bacon.

Shredded cheddar jack

Bread crumbs

Directions:

Heat milk in sauce pot until hot but not boiling.

Slowly add cheeses and turn heat to low, stirring frequently.

Stir until sauce is heated through.

Boil and cook your choice of macaroni pasta and set to the side, its best to use pasta that is hot and straight from the strainer.

Add cheese sauce to desired amount of macaroni, adding a touch more milk to help heat pasta through.

Fold in diced cooked bacon and diced ham and transfer hot pasta to baking dish.

Top with shredded cheddar jack and bread crumbs, place in oven on broil to melt cheese and toast bread crumbs.

Serve and enjoy!

Pastrami spiced smoked salmon from Pig & Finch

Goat Cheese Spread - goat cheese whipped with heavy cream, rosemary, thyme, garlic, lemon, salt and pepper.

Biscuit - buttermilk, butter, flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, sugar, cheddar cheese and chives

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.