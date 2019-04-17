× NFL releases date for Chiefs vs. Chargers game in Mexico

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get your passport and gear ready, Chiefs Kingdom because the Chiefs are heading to Mexico.

The NFL just announced that the Chiefs will take on the Chargers Monday, Nov. 18.

This game is the only NFL game to be played in Mexico during the 2019 season.

The other four games will be played in the United Kingdom. Those games include:

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London Sunday, Oct 13

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders in London Sunday, Oct. 6

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams in London Sunday, Oct. 27

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars in London Sunday, Nov. 3

The Chiefs were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams this past November in Mexico City, but the game was moved back to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions. Since the game was moved last minute, Chiefs fans who had already booked decided to meet up in Mexico City and cheer their team on from there. See some of the photos of that trip below.