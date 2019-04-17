NFL releases date for Chiefs vs. Chargers game in Mexico

Stay Weather Aware Wednesday

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs points to the sidelines in celebration after throwing a touchdown during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get your passport and gear ready, Chiefs Kingdom because the Chiefs are heading to Mexico.

The NFL just announced that the Chiefs will take on the Chargers Monday, Nov. 18.

This game is the only NFL game to be played in Mexico during the 2019 season.

The other four games will be played in the United Kingdom. Those games include:

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London Sunday, Oct 13

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders in London Sunday, Oct. 6

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams in London Sunday, Oct. 27

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars in London Sunday, Nov. 3

The Chiefs were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams this past November in Mexico City, but the game was moved back to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions. Since the game was moved last minute, Chiefs fans who had already booked decided to meet up in Mexico City and cheer their team on from there. See some of the photos of that trip below.

Chiefs fans in Mexico City

Chiefs fans Justin Golubski and Matthew Cleveland followed through with their trip to Mexico City, even after the game was moved to Los Angeles, and shared the pictures in this story with FOX4.

Chiefs fans in Mexico City

Chiefs fans in Mexico City

