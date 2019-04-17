Raytown firefighters push person home after electric wheelchair stops working

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Firefighters with the Raytown Fire Protection District are winning hearts all over for a recent kind deed they did.

A video posted to their Facebook page shows that a group of firefighters stepped in and helped push someone home when their electric wheelchair stopped working.

"What happens when a firetruck comes upon a citizen whose electric wheelchair has stopped working," the fire protection district captioned the video. "You get out and help them home."

One of the firefighters said they were happy to push the person about a mile.