Spaghetti squash with spinach, shrimp and feta

Ingredients:

1 medium spaghetti squash

1 tablespoon sesame seed oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1- 5-ounce bag baby spinach or baby kale

2 ounces soft goat or feta cheese, crumbled

1 bag of small pre-cook shrimp

Directions:

Heat skillet to 325 and add sesame seed oil (about 2 capfuls), add shrimp and season with Bari Basic Blend and mix.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut the spaghetti squash in half and then cut those halves again.

Scrap out the seeds using a spoon and rinse.

Drizzle the olive oil over the squash halves, season with salt and pepper and roast in oven until the squash is tender, approximately 45 minutes.

When the squash is done, set it aside and cook the bacon and spinach. The spaghetti squash will be easier to handle if you let it cool for about 10 minutes.

Turn the heat up to medium and add the red wine vinegar while stirring in the skillet.

After about 20 seconds, turn the heat back down to low and add the maple syrup.

Stir everything together, then add the spinach, one handful at a time, stirring after every addition so that the spinach wilts and there is room in your skillet for more.

Cook until spinach is wilted, turn the burner off and let mixture sit.

Using a fork, hold the cooked squash halves while scrapping the squash adding them to the skillet as you scrap each half.

After all squash is removed from skin, add the goat or feta cheese and toss everything together to combine.

Divide into 2-3 servings and place on saucers and serve immediately.

