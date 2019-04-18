× 38-year-old KC woman charged for allegedly stabbing woman to death on her porch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is now facing charges for allegedly stabbing another woman to death on her front porch.

Tanishia Shannon, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Ashley Thomas on Sept. 19.

Around 7 p.m. that evening, police were called to a Kansas City home near Indiana Avenue and Meyer Boulevard. Officers found both Shannon and Thomas when they arrived.

Thomas had an apparent stab wound in her chest, according to court records. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Court records say Shannon told police that Thomas came to her home looking for her boyfriend, who is Shannon’s brother. Shannon said when she asked Thomas to leave, the two women got into a fight.

Shannon said she remembered grabbing a knife during the fight but didn’t think she cut or stabbed Thomas, court records say.

At one point, the 38-year-old said she was able to push Thomas out the front door and shut it behind her. She didn’t know Thomas was stabbed until police showed up.

But a witness across the street had a different account of how Thomas was stabbed.

According to court records, the witness told police Thomas had been sitting outside with her boyfriend when she suddenly went inside and started fighting with Shannon.

After fighting for several minutes, Thomas came outside and sat down again. But through the open front door, the two continued to argue.

That’s when, according to the witness, Shannon came outside and allegedly stabbed Thomas in the chest. Minutes later, police showed up.

Shannon was taken into custody this week. Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 cash bond.