CHICAGO — A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after a pit bull attacked him at a relative's home Wednesday night.

The boy's aunt shot and killed the 2-year-old dog, which attacked the boy inside a home in the 9800 block of South Indiana Avenue about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Chicago Police Department. The woman had a valid FOID card.

The boy was taken in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital. His condition had stabilized by Thursday morning.