Chiefs Tyreek Hill going through ‘child in need of care’ case in Johnson County family court

OLATHE, Kan. — FOX4 learned of new developments Thursday involving off-field issues surrounding Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Following reports that Overland Park police went to his home to investigate domestic issues twice in March, FOX4’s Shannon O’Brien reports that Hill is going through a “child in need of care” case in family court.

Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, have a 3-year-old son. Police investigated a report of child abuse on March 5, but the case was closed when prosecutors declined charges. On March 14, police investigated a battery case at his home, but Hill isn’t listed on that police report. Hill isn’t facing criminal charges at this time.

The most recent development involves a case reported by Overland Park police as a child in need of care case. FOX4 confirmed with court insiders that Hill was in family court on Wednesday and has been there several other times. It’s unclear when the next court date is.

The Johnson County court website summarizes these cases as follows:

“…The court must determine if the child is ‘in need of care’ (meaning, that the child is without proper care or supervision, or has been abused, or is truant, or other statutory reasons). If the court finds the child to be a CINC, the court has tremendous authority to make orders for the child and family. The court may order the child and parents to obtain counseling or treatment. The court may order the child placed in the custody of a relative or in state custody.”

FOX4 also confirmed that the Chiefs requested information from Overland Park police about the investigation from March 5.

Hill was with the Chiefs this week when the team started offseason workouts on Monday. Towards the beginning of his media address, coach Andy Reid said he didn’t have any more information about Hill’s issues off the field.

“There’s no further statement, nothing has happened,” Reid said of the team’s investigation of the incident. “We don’t know what happened and that’s what we’re trying to figure out.”

The Associated Press reports that Reid noted the Chiefs organization has talked about Hill’s situation and its options, but the team needs “to let (the investigation) run its course.”

Hill has a history of domestic violence. While at Oklahoma State in 2014, Hill allegedly punched and choked Espinal when she was pregnant with their son. He was kicked off the team and pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and received three years of probation in the case.

The conviction was dismissed in August and expunged from his record after he finished probation.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report