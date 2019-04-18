GM Brett Veach shares some insight on his plans for Chiefs’ NFL Draft plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We're now a week away from the start of the NFL Draft in Nashville, and as you would imagine, the emphasis on this year's draft will focus on the defense again.

General Manager Brett Veach said he doesn't intend to have every draft pick be a defensive player like it was last year. But, unlike last year, they do have a first-round pick, so they can focus on depth on both sides of the ball.

"You know the corner class is strong," Veach said Thursday. "It may not be that Top 10 guy that you have every year, but I think that it's deep, Rounds 1, 2 and 3."

Veach mentioned, though, that with free-agency additions like Tyrann Mathieu and Keith Reaser, formerly of the AAF Orlando Apollos, have allowed them to have some more flexibility for the upcoming draft.

"One of the key elements of free agency is you go in there, and they don't have to all be free agent splashes," he said. "But if you can get guys like a Bashaud Breeland or a Damien Wilson to protect themselves from over drafting players, and I think any position with the exception of quarterback is on the table in that first round."

Offensively, there's also a need to add depth at wide receiver. Tyreek Hill has reported to offseason workouts, but he also is dealing with issues off the field. Additionally, Sammy Watkins has dealt with injuries recently.

Veach mentioned the emergence of Byron Pringle, a former Kansas State receiver who was injured in the preseason.

"The cool thing about having the league MVP is that he makes people around him so much better. So that's a luxury, and if we can get him another tool, we absolutely will," Veach said. "But I think in general we're just looking for playmakers on both sides of the ball. I don't think we're going to be geared towards offense because Pat is so good. But we're also aware that he is so good, so anybody that can help him get any better, we'll be all for it."

Speaking of Mahomes, Head Coach Andy Reid already is very excited to help improve Mahomes from Year 1 to Year 2, developing even more to add to the playbook.

"(Reid) is already excited about scheming stuff," Veach said. "I went in the other day, and he had thick cards. He called them 'my new Pat plays,' so he was pretty excited."

And those plays and additions to the draft will help out a lot in the win now mentality as the Chiefs look for a Super Bowl.

