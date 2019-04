× KC Forum: The Elders, Recovery and Jasper’s

2019-14 . I host a public affairs radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM on Sunday mornings at 6:30 to 7am. This week we learn about a unique recovery program. Jasper’s Restaurant celebrates 65 years in Kansas City. And The Elders are going on vacation in October and they want you to go along.

Executive Producer . Cadie Connors

Associate Producer . Andreina Byrne

Voice: Doug Medlock

Engineer: Ed Walker

Music: http://www.eldersmusic.com

kianbyrnemusic.com