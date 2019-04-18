KU professor who has played five recitals at Notre Dame Cathedral said the awe was never lost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- When the Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire, one of the many concerns was the church's organ. FOX4 spoke with a professor at the University of Kansas who has had the unique opportunity to play that organ many times.

James Higdon told FOX4 that the church holds many memories for him, and he was scheduled to play in the Musique Sacrée series on Sept. 1, 2020.

“I was really looking forward to it,” Higdon said in a news release. “When I went to sleep last night, I felt like I would probably never in my life be able to play there again. This morning, after discovering that the rose windows, the organ and much of the back of the cathedral is still intact, and that they feel like the bell towers still have structural integrity — provided the rest of the stone walls have structural integrity — it seems like I will be able to play there again."

Higdon shares more on the memories he's made at the cathedral in the video.