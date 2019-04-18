Make spring hash just like Tavernona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring hash from Tavernona

Ingredients:

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

6 cups water

2 pcs bacon chopped

1 cup large diced russet potatoes

1/4 cup peas blanched

1/4 cup morel mushrooms

1 cup greens (spinach or any greens) fresh Parmigiano reggiano

1/4 cup Pesto

2 eggs

Directions:

Bring vinegar and water to a simmer.

Cook bacon in a pan until rendered down. Add the potatoes and cook in the bacon fat until cooked thru then add mushrooms and sauté. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the peas and greens and toss together. Add half of the cheese toss plate then garnish with cheese and pesto.

To poach the eggs stir the water gently in a circle to create a whirlpool then crack the eggs in the water and cook at a medium boil for 3 minutes gently pat dry then place on top of the hash and enjoy.

