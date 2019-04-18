Missing Jackson County sex offender arrested in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County sex offender is in custody after failing to register, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clarence Hamilton Jr., 51, was arrested Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Office after an anonymous tipster said Hamilton was in the area of 7000 Walrond.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Jackson County Department of Corrections.

The sheriff’s office had asked the public for help locating Hamilton, who had 13 active warrants for his arrest for failure to register. His original crime involved the 1995 forcible rape of a 13-year-old girl.

‘The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will continue our active approach to apprehend and arrest non-compliant sex offenders,” said Sheriff Darryl Forte.