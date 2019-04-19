Cajun spiced Alaskan halibut
4 x 6 oz. pieces Fresh Alaskan Halibut
2 tsp. Creole Spice
Spring vegetable saute
16 – Jumbo Asparagus (trimmed and stems peeled)
1 – Zucchini finely julienne
1 – Yellow Squash finely julienne
1 – Heirloom Carrot finely julienne
2 TBL Julienned Scallions
1 Red Bell Pepper finely julienne
2 TSP EVOO
Pinch of Salt and Pepper
Sauce – creole butter sauce
¼ Cup Dry White Wine
¼ Cup Heavy Cream
1TBL Minced Shallot
1 Cup Sweet Chili Compound Butter
