Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cajun spiced Alaskan halibut

4 x 6 oz. pieces Fresh Alaskan Halibut

2 tsp. Creole Spice

Spring vegetable saute

16 – Jumbo Asparagus (trimmed and stems peeled)

1 – Zucchini finely julienne

1 – Yellow Squash finely julienne

1 – Heirloom Carrot finely julienne

2 TBL Julienned Scallions

1 Red Bell Pepper finely julienne

2 TSP EVOO

Pinch of Salt and Pepper

Sauce – creole butter sauce

¼ Cup Dry White Wine

¼ Cup Heavy Cream

1TBL Minced Shallot

1 Cup Sweet Chili Compound Butter

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.