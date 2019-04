Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI -- A freshly painted crosswalk in Miami, Florida had people coming from all over to take photos.

The crosswalk, which sits outside of an elementary school, spelled the word "school" wrong.

"It's not a good thing when you misspell school," onlooker Maxwell Easter said. "It's not a good look. At all."

While funny, the misspelled crosswalk didn't stick around for long.

Once the city of Doral saw the news they responded on Twitter saying they're working quickly to correct it.