District attorney says officers were justified in shooting man who pointed gun at them near elementary school

MISSION, Kan. -- Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe ruled Friday that police were justified in shooting a man who is charged with shooting at police outside a Mission elementary school.

The alleged shooting happened Friday, March 1 just after 3 p.m. at a home near 62nd Street and Roe Avenue. This is across the street from Highlands Elementary School.

Officers shot Dylan Christopher Ruffin when he allegedly walked outside the home and pointed a handgun with an extended magazine toward multiple officers. Three officers immediately shot at him.

"Each officer who fired shots believed their life was in danger and fired their weapons to protect themselves and other individuals in the immediate area," the district attorney said.

Officers then took Ruffin into custody and took him to a local hospital. He was treated and later released to the jail.

His mother later told police she thinks that Ruffin may have been trying to end his life. The two had been arguing just before police arrived that day.

The situation started earlier that afternoon, police said. Around 1:30 p.m., a teacher's assistant was outside with a student when the employee heard what sounded like gunfire. They rushed inside, and the school went on lockdown.

Police said Ruffin fired at least five gunshots. One bullet hit the elementary school; another one shattered a window on a minivan.

About an hour later, two 911 calls came from people living across the street. One of them was Ruffin's mother, saying her son had a gun, police said.

When police arrived at the home, shots were exchanged between Ruffin and officers. The man was struck in his leg by gunfire. No officers were injured.

Ruffin faces three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm at a dwelling or structure. He is behind held on a $500,00 bond.