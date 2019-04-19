Family’s stolen U-Haul found in Kansas City; police still looking for suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say they’ve recovered the stolen U-Haul and vehicle belonging to a family that just moved to the city.

Unfortunately, many of the family’s possessions were destroyed.

FOX4 first told you about the Holmes family April 9. Sabrina and Paul Holmes just moved to Kansas City from Doniphan, Missouri earlier that week.

“The opportunity with work and everything presented more opportunities,” Paul said.

Less than 24 hours after they arrived in the city, their car and U-Haul with all their belongings was stolen from the Days Inn on Hillcrest.

“It kind of was a catastrophic thing for us, not to mention all of her childhood pictures and wedding dress,” he said. “I can’t replace these things.”

Last night, KCPD officers responded to an anonymous tip in the area of Bannister and Norfleet Roads. That’s where they found the U-Haul and the car.

According to police, the family’s possessions were strewn about in the woods and the car was taken apart and in several pieces. All City Tow assisted police, and they were able to pull the vehicle out from the woods.

Detectives processed the scene for evidence, and police are asking the public to call in with information to help find the person responsible for the theft.

Since the story aired, the Holmes family was able to furnish their new home, thanks to donations from the community.

“There is [so much] compassion here and community here,” Sabrina said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.

