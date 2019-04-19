‘I was not giving up’: KCK mom run over by ex’s van makes miraculous recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Last summer, no one thought Angela Owens would walk again after her ex-boyfriend allegedly ran her over three times.

But the determined KCK mom has now proven them wrong and made an incredible comeback.

It's been 10 months since Owens experienced what she called the most terrifying day of her life.

"I just remember being pinned between the bike and the van. I was scared!" she told FOX4 in July 2018.

Owens told police she and her then fiance, Justin Sherwood, were riding his motorcycle near 78th and Parallel Parkway in KCK when her ex, Ryan Bright, intentionally ran them over with his minivan.

The KCK mom suffered multiple broken bones. She said she was certain she would die.

"When I was in the hospital, I got pneumonia in both lungs and my girls' grandma pulled them to the side and told them your mom's probably not going to make it," she said.

Amazingly, four months after leaving the hospital and going through a lot of physical therapy, Owens said she first started using a walker to get around.

"Justin had his walker, and I grabbed his walker, and I held on to it and walked across the room," she said. "I was not giving up."

She said her family and faith pushed her to beat the odds.

"The doctors didn't even think I was gonna walk again," Owens said.

But she's up and walking and feeling good. Now, the 39-year-old mother of six has a lot to celebrate this Easter weekend. She's forgetting the nightmare and looking forward to celebrating her comeback.

"I'm not going to let it stop me from living a good life," the survivor said.

Owens will undergo her 12th surgery in October. Sherwood has also recovered from his injuries. Bright, the suspect, remains in jail on several charges, including aggravated battery.