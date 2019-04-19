Independence police looking for man missing since November

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing since November.

Stephen Maybir, 32, has been missing since Nov. 22, 2018.

According to police, Stephen had recently moved to Independence from Hawaii to care for his sick father. His family and friends haven’t heard from him and haven’t been able to contact him.

Independence police first shared information on his disappearance in March and the agency says they are still investigating and looking for information on his whereabouts.

He’s described as a Pacific Islander, weighing 240 pounds and standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816)-474-TIPS or the Independence Police Department at (816)-325-7777.