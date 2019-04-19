Lawrence police searching for missing woman and her son

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police in Lawrence are asking the public to be on the lookout for woman and her son last seen on Haskell University Campus on Thursday night. Felicia Miner, 22, and her 3-year-old son Dominic are missing.

Police say Felicia is 5’5″ and weigh about 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Dominic has black hair and brown eyes, his height and weight aren’t given in a news release.

She owns a white Chevrolet Cruze with Kansas plates: 859-JYV. Police say they may be with a man named Trevon Hale. No further description of him is available at this time.

If you’ve seen them or know where they are, police ask you call 911 or dispatchers at (785) 832-7509.