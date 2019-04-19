Lee’s Summit police arrest 16-year-old in connection with shooting outside skating rink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Lee's Summit police say they arrested a 16-year-old from Kansas City related to a shooting outside Landmark2 skating rink last Friday night. The suspect hasn't been charged yet, and unless they're certified to stand trial as an adult, they won't be identified.

The victim was shot in the leg and is recovering.

FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt previously reported that witnesses described panic after the gun went off, leaving many wondering who if anyone was hurt. Inside of the skating rink kids ran to the back of the building to get away from the gunfire.

"I heard a pop, and I thought it was just a party popper since those are out now, and I heard a scream," 11-year-old Leeanna Talbott said. "I thought, are they scaring each other or something?"

"All the kids were scared, and I didn't know what was happening," 13-year-old Amythest Wilson said. "I asked what happened, and all these people were saying that someone got shot."

Police previously said the victim was shot after a fight broke out in the parking lot. A group of women ran to help the teen, including Christina Rutledge, a nurse who was waiting for her son in the parking lot.

"I just felt like I needed to do something," Rutledge said. "What I would want somebody to do for my kid."

The owner of Landmark2, Charlie Johnson, said he's shocked, and never imagined he'd have to tell people to keep their guns at home.

"It's disheartening to know that kids at this age, at this time in their life, have access to a gun," Johnson said.

Johnson says Landmark2 is a place kids can come to have fun, and he will do everything he can to keep them safe. He plans to ask people to not bring guns to his establishment in its code of conduct.